School districts return to normal scheduling

Yamhill Valley school districts are returning to normal schedules Tuesday following Monday's snow day.

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 30 percent chance of snow after 10 o'clock tonight. Any new snow accumulation is expected to be less than one inch.

A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. is predicted Wednesday, then a chance of rain and snow showers. It should be partly sunny, with a high near 41. Any new snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch.

There is sunshine in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Today's weather related announcements:

. . . AMITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Buses 1 and 3 on morning snow routes.

. . . McMINNVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Buses 21, 25 and 26 on morning snow routes.

. . . NEWBERG SCHOOL DISTRICT: Buses 10, 11, 12, 21, 24, 25, 30 (elementary, middle and high school), 31, 34, and 35 on snow routes. No service to Bell Road between Mountain Top Road and Highway 219.

. . . PORTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE (Newberg campus): Opening at 11 a.m. Updates available at www.alert.pcc.edu.