SCAN makes four arrests

David Lee Swetland, 30, of Bay City was arrested for being a felon in possession of weapons, unlawful possession of meth and unlawful possession of a scheduled IV controlled substance.

In a probable cause statement, YCSO Detective Jacob Herr and SCAN member wrote that at 9:30 a.m. on May 20, he observed a gold 2000 Nissan Maxima, parked on Hancock Street in the 500 block of Newberg.

Herr was in an unmarked patrol car.

He stated that the male repeatedly entered and exited the Nissan, accessing the trunk. Additionally, Herr described the man stomping his feet and shaking his legs and hands, which the detective said are signs of methamphetamine use.

When Newberg-Dundee Police Department arrived, the male left on food, accompanied by a female.

The vehicle’s other occupants were contacted, and drug paraphernalia was discovered in plain view throughout the Nissan.

Law enforcement recovered a backpack and a black revolver found in the back seat. A search of the bag revealed multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, including packaging material, a small quantity of methamphetamine, and dosage pills of Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Boxes of 0.38 ammunition were found in the trunk.

Swetland was identified as the man who had fled the scene. He was on post-prison supervision for robbery and being a felon in possession of a weapon in 2020. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a grand jury indictment on Thursday, May 28.

A folding knife was also found under a bush at the residence near where Swetland was parked.

“Nearby surveillance footage clearly shows David attempting to conceal items underneath the same bush where the weapons were found just prior to being contacted by law enforcement,” Herr wrote.

As a result of the investigation, three additional individuals were arrested.

Stephanie Jean Lawson, 34, of Tillamook was arrested on two warrants, one from Multnomah and another from Clackamas County. She is facing charges of giving false information to a peace officer, fentanyl possession, forging a temporary DMV permit and possession of methamphetamine.

Anthony David Lloyd Stalford, 38, of Lebanon and Jesse Ray Alexander, 34, of Tillamook were cited for unlawful possession of meth.