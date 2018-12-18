Santa sighted in Yamhill County

Marcus Larson/News-Register## Six-month-old Ryssa Shultz takes a inquiring look back at Santa Claus (Darrell Murphy) after being placed in his lap for a photo at the Reel Hollywood Video Meet Santa event. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Santa Claus (Jay Gautney) and Miss Claus (Leanna Gautney) pose for a photo with happy dog Shadow during the Homeward Bound Santa Paws event. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Jack the dog looks a little more than concerned about getting his photo taken with Santa Claus at the Homeward Bound Santa Paws event. Starla Pointer / News-Register## Santa and Carlton Police Officer Tim Jordan visit with little Raylin during the special holiday patrol Saturday.

Santa Claus has been making the rounds in Yamhill County in preparation for his most important visit on Christmas Eve.

He has been sighted in downtown McMinnville and in Carlton, Amity and other cities. He's visited businesses and non-profit agencies, too, including the Reel Hollywood Video and Homeward Bound Pets.

Children should keep an eye out for more visits. Where will Santa stop next?