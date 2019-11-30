Santa arrives to officially open Christmas season

Marcus Larson / News-Register##A McMinnville fire truck carries Santa and Mrs. Claus during the annual holiday light parade.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in McMinnville Friday via fire truck in the city's annual holiday parade.

The event officially kicks of the Christmas season.

Families lined Third Street to see the parade, which started at 4:30 p.m. as darkness was falling.

The lighted parade has been a popular event since 2013, when downtown officials moved it to late afternoon. In years before that, the parade had rolled out in the early afternoon, and before that, at 10 a.m.

