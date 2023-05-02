Sandy Jean Cochran 1958 - 2024

Sandy Jean Cochran peacefully passed away at age 65 on July 16, 2024, at Salem Hospital, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Sandy gave birth to three sons, but was a mother to many. When she was a young girl, she was asked in school what she wanted to be when she grew up. She responded, “A mother.” The teacher very strongly said, “That’s not a profession.” She proved that teacher wrong. Sandy was a foster mother of at-risk youth for over 20 years. She was a consummate advocate with a passion to guide teen boys to be successful men using her motherly instincts. She was a no-nonsense mother figure that many came to love and respect.

Sandy spent her life in the pursuit of helping others. Her disposition was always to take on a battle for what was right. Her advocacy impacted many souls in her lifetime. She was the one to depend on, ask for advice, and was the voice you needed to hear in times of need.

Her loving memory will be cherished by those she left behind: children, Frank Cochran, Robert Cochran, and Bryan Cochran; husband, Carl Cochran; siblings, Mable Darlene Hobson, Andrew Withrow, and Bobby Joe Withrow; grandchildren, Tommy Cochran and Emmett Cochran; daughters-in-law, Sarah Cochran and Angie Swartz; nieces and nephews; and the many foster boys she cared for throughout her lifetime.

Sandy, Mom, Momma – you will be forever missed with limitless love.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2024,at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.