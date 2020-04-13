Sandy Arlene (Vaughn) Lawson 1959 - 2020

Sandy Arlene Lawson, 60, passed away April 13, 2020, following health complications not associated with COVID-19. Sandy was born August 6, 1959, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Robert and Judith (Duncan) Vaughn.

Sandy grew up in Bandon, Oregon, and was a 1977 graduate of Bandon High School. She spent the majority of her adult years in Yamhill County and resided in McMinnville at the time of her passing.

Sandy enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and always had a smile. She was employed in the hazelnut industry and was a manager for a processing plant outside Newberg, Oregon, until her retirement last year.

May God continue to look over her and provide the everlasting comfort she so deserved during her many past challenges. Not sure if they get to watch “Days of Our Lives” in Heaven but, if so, Sis will be there! Sandy was preceded in death by her 6-year-old daughter, Maria K. Casciato, who passed in 1985 from leukemia; her husband, William T. Lawson; stepfather, Gerald Duncan; and father, Robert Vaughn. Sandy is survived by her sons, Mike and Stephen; devoted daughter, Kimberly Lawson; mother, Judith Duncan; brothers, Mike and Perry Vaughn; and her fiancé. Don Roner.

Services will be private and conducted when appropriate.