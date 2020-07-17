Samuel Michael Symons 1947 - 2020

Samuel Michael Symons, better known as Mike, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 17, 2020. Mike was born December, 12, 1947, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Samuel and Phyllis Symons.

Mike was an avid learner and held degrees from Albion College (Delta Sigma Phi), Saginaw Valley State University and Willamette University, among others. While living in Saginaw, Mike married Meridith Edson, and they had three children. They later divorced.

Mike was a stockbroker in Michigan before moving to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1987, after purchasing McMinnville’s radio station. He later moved to Portland and then returned to Michigan to be near his parents. While in Michigan, Mike was an entrepreneur, businessman and professor. He established and built the Village Shops of Forestville, Michigan. Mike enjoyed fishing, spending time in the family vacation homes in Forestville and Lovell, Michigan, and starting new business ventures. He was very proud of his family heritage, from the Jack Rabbit Bean Company started by his maternal grandfather to the Symons Bros. & Co., which later became Sam Symons & Co. Wholesale Grocers. Mike was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Saginaw, the Germania Club of Saginaw, the Shriners, the Saginaw Rotary Club, the Saginaw Country Club, Forestville Village Council and the Big Creek Club in Lovells.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Eaton Symons and Phyllis Riedel Symons. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, S. Timothy Symons, his wife Dana, and their three daughters, Mikaela, Madison and Mallory; Margaret “Meg” Ordaz, her husband Norm, and her children, Samantha and Connor; and Phillip Symons, his wife Stefanie, and their sons, Chase and Brenton.

Private family services will be held. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com .