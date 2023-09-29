Salem woman seriously injured in crash

Charrie Jo Tucker, 36, was driving northbound in a Nissan van when she failed to negotiate a slight curve and crossed the centerline, colliding with a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer rig hauling sanitation debris and driven by Fred Venson Evey, 43, of Banks, according to Oregon State Police trooper Casey Gibson.

Tucker was transported by Life Flight helicopter to Salem Hospital. Evey was not injured.

The crash was reported shortly before 3:30. The highway was closed for an investigation and traffic was detoured for several hours.