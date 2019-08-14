Ruthy Wilhelm 1956 - 2019

Ruthy Hudson Wilhelm passed away quietly August 14, 2019, while enjoying one of her favorite hobbies, quilting. She will be remembered by her friends and family for her zest for life, her quick smile and her loving heart.

She was born November 16, 1956, in Portland, Oregon, the youngest child of Rusty and Ellen Hudson, both deceased. She is survived by her husband, Doug, of Yamhill; her daughters and sons-in-law, Darci and Matt Haney of Carlton, and Holly and Drew Vanderveen of Lafayette; her sons and daughters-in-law, TJ and Jenna Wilhelm of Mesa, Arizona, and Cody and Sarah Wilhelm of Washougal, Washington; and her grandchildren, Addilyn and Savanna Haney and Eli and Zeke Wilhelm. Also surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Stan Pierce; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Kerrie Hudson; her sisters-in-law and spouses, Lynette and Gary Nelson and Marlene and Rich Hockema; and brother-in-law, Terry Wilhelm. Her extended family included many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Ruthy graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School. She attended Multnomah School of the Bible in Portland. She and Doug were married June 9, 1979, and had recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Ruthy attended Carlton Community Church and was an active member.

She owned and operated Curves in McMinnville for seven years, where she impacted the lives of all who walked in the door. She cared about much more than the physical well-being of her clients. They became her friends, and she shared her love of Jesus with them. They saw her living example as she walked through her bout with cancer several years ago.

Family, grandkids, friends, horses, gardening, quilting, being outside--these are words that may describe Ruthy and her love of life. But she can’t be better described than this: she loved Jesus and He shone through every part of her life. She will be missed, but every memory of her will bring a smile.

The celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at M.D. Haney & Co., 9771 Highway 47, Carlton, OR. Light refreshments will be served.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to WITH COURAGE at www.hopeonthehill.org/with-courage