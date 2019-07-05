Ruth (Eleanor) Buie - 1936 - 2019

Ruth (Eleanor) Buie passed away in her home July 5, 2019. She was 82 years old. She was ready to go to a better place and be with her Lord in peace.

Ruth was born July 19, 1936, in Dallas, Texas, the oldest of four sisters, Gwen West of McMinnville, Rosa Byrum of Newberg, and Sharon Edwards, who preceded Ruth in death in 2017. Ruth had acquired an adopted sister, Donna Nelson of McMinnville.

Ruth had five children, Melayne Ott of Duncanville, Texas, who preceded Ruth’s death in July 2013, Kevin, Gloria, Steve and Denice, all are Buies. Ruth had 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She had worked at Henderson House for approximately 10 years, and McMinnville Senior Center for another 10 or so years.

Ruth will be missed by family and many, many friends; we all will miss her. Per her request, there will be no funeral service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.