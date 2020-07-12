Russell Vernon Ashwell 1922 - 2020

Russell Vernon Ashwell, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away July 12, 2020, in McMinnville. He was 97 years old. Russell was born in 1922 to Harold and Rena Ashwell in Olympia, Washington.

Russ was proud of his service in the Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Guadalcanal during WWII. He was married to Lillian Carter, Alice Thomas and Betty French.

An avid fisherman and hunter, he was fortunate to work in the woods for the timber industry as a logger. Russ enjoyed bowling and was a longtime member of the Lincoln City Elks Lodge.

Russ was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Wesley and Charles Ashwell; a half-sister, Lois Camus; a step-daughter, Kathy Fisbeck; wife, Lillian Ashwell; and wife, Alice Thomas. Russ is survived by his wife, Marian Elizabeth (Betty); only son, Larry (Kim) Ashwell of Montana; step-daughter, Teresa Karzan of McMinnville; and step-sister, Leila Mann of Washington.

Through his long life, Russell had many good friends; at the top of the list, and considered family members, are Sonja and Roy Olheiser. A special thank you goes to them for their friendship and care.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to a charity of choice.