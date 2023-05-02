Russell Marvin McKinney 1945 - 2024

Russell Marvin McKinney was born in Columbia City, Indiana, to Dan and Versa McKinney. He was the fourth of 10 children.

He grew up in a simpler time of hot cars, pretty girls and tough guys wanting to prove who was the toughest. He was a legend of his times. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motocross, water skiing, boating, snow skiing, bowling, geocaching and hanging out with his grandchildren. He was an avid elk hunter. Later in life, he went to Mongolia for a guided hunt. He shot a record-setting bull elk. Mastering everything from black powder to bow hunting, he had the trophies that went along with them.

He graduated in 1963 from McMinnville High School and married Lana Goodrich in 1966. In 1970, daughter Shannon was born, and son, Shane, in 1972. He was a wonderful dad to his two kids!

Russ was a self-made man, master craftsman and a jack of all trades. Out of high school he worked for Bendix Homes in McMinnville and Bayshore in Woodland, California, building mobile homes. He went into business for himself and bought the Arctic Circle restaurant in Raleigh Hills and Lew’s Dairy Freeze in Milwaukie, moving his family to Beaverton in 1981. In 1991, he went into business as a contractor and subcontracted for Mascotte Home Security and then on to Henderson & Daughter as a window and door installer, where he called home until he retired.

Russ and Lana later divorced but remained close friends.

Russ was devoted to his two grandchildren, Megan and Kyle. They, along with Shannon and Shane, took him on many adventures and called it the gift of time. Everything from indoor skydiving, Segway Tours, skykarts, ziplining, camping, rodeos, fishing and boating trips, and the list goes on.

Russ enjoyed meeting people and making them laugh. He was a real prankster and loved a good joke. He was such a positive person and always found the silver lining in life. He enjoyed kids and their playfulness. Knowing a neighborhood kid had a birthday coming up, he would always buy them a gift. Megan and Kyle’s friends all adored him and adopted him as their Gpa, too! Many looked up to him, and he was the positive role model to many who needed it over the years.

Russ was baptized and attended Trinity Lutheran Church regularly. He loved being a part of the Forest Grove Community Center and meeting his friends there for breakfast.

Russ passed in the early morning of February 2, 2024, surrounded by family and love.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; and brothers, Danny, Bob, Mike, Dick and Jack.

He is survived by daughter, Shannon Larsen and her partner, Mark; son, Shane McKinney; grandkids, Megan and Kyle Larsen, and Kyle’s partner, Maddie; two sisters, Eva Glass of Beaverton, and Mary Bundy of McMinnville; two brothers, Tom and John McKinney of McMinnville; two best friends, Lana and Larry Hunt of Yamhill; and his faithful dog, Rowdy.

Memorial to be announced in the spring