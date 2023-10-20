Runtoberfest raises money for McMinnville Education Foundation

Rachel Thompson/News-Register: Joshua Woodsworth, pictured here triumphantly raising his arms, was the winner of the boys race at Runtoberfest 2023.

At the Runtoberfest at McMinnville High School on Oct. 7, the community turned out to raise money for money for the McMinnville Education Foundation.

The top racers by division were as follows: Ryan Martinez won the men’s 5K race with a time of 18:58, and Julie Anderson won the women’s 5K with a time of 25:10. The 5K women’s walk winner was Cheryl Wiznerowicz, and the men’s walker was Donald Fast. The winners of the kids run were boy Joshua Woodsworth and girl Willa Fagan.

The event raised $8,840 from donors and registrations, and had 167 total participants competed.