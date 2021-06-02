Rules about looking for work

The Oregon Employment Department again is requiring people to register with its job search system and prove they are seeking work in order to claim unemployment.

The requirements were suspended during 2020 and early 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People on unemployment must register with the state’s iMatchSkills online system and create a job seeker profile, which includes their work history and the types of jobs they are seeking. The deadline varies. Notices will be mailed out to affected claimants.

About 220,000 people will be required to register, Employment Department officials said. Those claimants are currently receiving regular unemployment benefits or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Anyone who restarts or files a new unemployment claim also must register with iMatchSkills.

Other Oregonians also may register if they would like help finding employment, according to David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment Department.

Claimants affected by the renewed requirements will need to report their job search activities on their weekly claim forms, starting July 31. If they don’t, they won’t receive benefits.

Some claimants also will be notified that they must complete a “welcome conversation” with WorkSource Oregon staff. If they do not, their benefits will stop.

A step-by-step guide is available from unemployment.oregon.gov/ReturnToWork.