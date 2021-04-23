April 23, 2021 Tweet

Ruiz: Why should we have to pay for transparency?

In a recent op-ed, Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla advocated overhauling our land use laws and increasing transparency in government agencies. I wanted to provide a followup.

I agree with Commissioner Kulla on both those issues. But I do not agree with how he plans to reach that end, at least when it comes to government transparency.

For example, I recently learned of a 5G cell phone tower being built in an area just outside McMinnville that is earmarked eventually for housing. I have friends in that area who were not notified of any such intention until after the application had been approved.

Now this is up for appeal. Could we have avoided another round of costly reconsiderations from the workings of our land use process had the residents been informed, given the opportunity to comment and offered a chance to address their concerns?

During a dialogue on Facebook with Commissioner Kulla, he said that in order to improve transparency in the land use process, the county would need to increase the fees it charges for applications.

But government transparency, ensuring robust public involvement and shared input and support, should actually save the county hundreds of thousands of dollars in avoided appeals of its land use decisions.

Case in point:

The county is now on the hook to pay more than$50,000 in attorney’s fees due to a Yamhelas Westsider Trail approval by Commissioners Kulla and Olson that the current board is no long willing to defend. The county is also facing the need to return grant funds, which could run more than a million dollars.

According to the opponents and their attorneys, the lack of public notification, input and involvement was the biggest complaint leading them to fight the project in the courts.

As a small business owner, if I want to fix a part of my business that is not pulling its weight, I don’t raise the fees I charge. I find out how I can cut labor and expenses in order to put things right.

Has Commissioner Kulla requested a performance audit of the county and its funds? Has he requested a third-party review of the budget to ensure all our funds are being spent wisely?

We are at a time when small businesses and families are counting their costs to the penny. The answer to a problem should not be raising fees again. It should be figuring out how to make things more efficient, more transparent and less costly for taxpayers.

Yamhill County has a tax rate higher than those of 18 of Oregon’s other 35 counties. It should work to become more efficient and effective with the money it’s getting now.

Brittany Ruiz serves as COO of Ruiz Partners, a management consulting firm based in McMinnville. She ran for city council in November.