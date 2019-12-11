Ruby Floretta Akins 1941 - 2019

On December 11, 2019, Ruby Floretta Akins passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Ruby was born March 8, 1941, to Glenn W. Carter and Flora Ellen Westner in Topeka, Kansas. After being introduced by friends, Ruby married the love of her life, Robert C. Akins, on May 26, 1957, in El Dorado, Kansas. They were married for 45 years before Robert passed away in 2002.

Ruby is survived by her four children and Mavis Jolene Patterson (Dennis); grandson, Dennis, Robert Marlon Akins, and Janet Lee O’Meara (Rob); grandchildren, Jack, Jessica, Megan, Derek, Ashley and Mitchell, and Richard Michael Akins; granddaughters, Mercedes and Rachel; and a total of 14 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Pike Cemetery in Yamhill, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.