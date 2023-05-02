Ruby E. Cowart 1929 - 2025

Ruby E. Cowart, of Carlton, Oregon, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on February 8, 2025. She was born July 4, 1929, to Clearance and Lucile Peterson of Perryton, Texas.

Ruby was a devoted wife to Gib for 67 years. They had four children, Beverly Walsh, Rick Cowart, Rocky Cowart, and Rebecca Hardin; 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Gib; and daughter, Beverly.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Christian Gospel Assembly, 14000 OR-240, Newberg, Oregon 97132.