Roy Walter Zimbrick 1933 - 2019

Roy Walter Zimbrick was born December 19, 1933, to Matt and Marie Zimbrick in Portland, Oregon. He passed on November 26, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Zimbrick of Grand Ronde, Oregon; son, Grant Zimbrick and his wife Dorothy of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Dana Wilson of Grand Ronde; grandchildren, Chris, (Maria) Emily, (Charles) Anna, (Jono) Lee, (Amanda) Vince, (Candi) Max, (Louisa and Oksana), Karley and (Cody); great-grandchildren, Austin, Ethan, Elias, Ava, Louisa, Nora, and two on the way; brother, Richard Zimbrick and wife Violet of Grand Ronde; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cristi Scholten; father, Matt Zimbrick; and mother, Marie Amacher.

Roy was raised on Rowell Creek Road in Valley Junction, Oregon, and attended school in Valley Junction and Willamina. He excelled in every sport in school and was recruited for college football, but due to a knee injury was not able to play. He married the love of his life, Joyce Huddleston, on March 14, 1953. They raised their children in Willamina and later moved to their home on Rowell Creek in Valley Junction. Roy had logged with his father Matt during his high school years and later started Zimbrick Logging with his brother, Richard. They operated the company for 50 years.

Roy was an avid hunter, fisherman, “Legendary Logger” and one of a kind. He was a lifelong Bulldog supporter and was inducted into Willamina High School's Hall of Fame in the spring of 2019. He was also a member of Willamina Christian Church.

He loved his family, his community and all school sports. He gave freely to so many and will be remembered always for his generosity, his love for his family and his unforgettable stories.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the Willamina High School gym. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made in Roy's memory to the Sports and Vo-ag programs at Willamina High School. (Checks payable to WHS) Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.