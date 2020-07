Rosita Ulloa Brooks 1944 - 2020

~ In Loving Memory ~

Rosita Ulloa Brooks passed away June 30, 2020, at the age of 75. Viewing will take place from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Macy & Son. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave condolences visit www.macyandson.com.