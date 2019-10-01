October 1, 2019 Tweet

Rosemarie Rexin - 1931-2019

Rosemarie (Folstad) Rexin was born to Andrew and Fern (Kirkpatrick) Folstad on July 19, 1931, in Beach, North Dakota, and passed peacefully in her home in Willamina, Oregon, on September 29, 2019.

She had six siblings, one of whom was a twin sister, Rosalie.

Rosemarie grew up on a farm in North Dakota. She attended Sheyenne River Academy in Harvey, North Dakota, and Madison College in Madison, Tennessee. She taught grade school in North Dakota, Chicago and Oregon.

She then married Emil Rexin and they made their home in Salem, Oregon, where they raised three children. Rosemarie opened a kindergarten, which she operated for 30 years. Besides teaching, she and Emil also did landscaping. She loved to work in the yard and grew beautiful roses.

At retirement age, they bought a beautiful acreage in Willamina, which they thoroughly enjoyed. They loved having two of their grandchildren right across the street. Emil and Rosemarie were married 62 years before Emil passed.

She is survived by her daughters, Donetta Helein (Jim) and Debra Poupard (Greg); and daughter-in-law, Heidi Rexin. Also surviving her are her seven grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her beloved son, Douglas Rexin, on Aug 13, 2014, and her beloved husband, Emil Rexin, on March 1, 2018.

A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the McMinnville Seventh-day Adventist Church.