Rosemarie Daniels Puntenney 1927-2022

Rosemarie Daniels Puntenney, 94, died from complications of a stroke on December 2, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon. The daughter of William Sanford Daniels and Osa May (Goodman) Daniels, she was born December 25, 1927, in EI Centro, California. She married Robert E. H. Puntenney, MD, on May 2, 1952, in Chico, California.

Rosemarie attended San Diego State University, St. Luke's School of Nursing in San Francisco, City College of San Francisco, and Drake

University in Des Moines, Iowa. She worked in the Emergency Room at Mesa Lutheran Hospital in Mesa, Arizona, and at Valley Medical Center in Fresno, California.

She was a member of the McMinnville Newcomers' Club, Medical Auxiliary and Power Squadron. She also served as a Cub Scout leader

and volunteered with Meals-on-Wheels.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. H. Puntenney MD, in 2007; and her son, Robert A. Puntenney in 2015.

Survivors include sons, Steven Puntenney of lone, Oregon, Michael Puntenney of Port Angeles, Washington, and Kent Puntenney of McMinnville; daughter, Margery Puntenney of Scottsdale, Arizona; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-greatgrandchild.

Services will be held at 1 :45 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, with the Reverend Seth Murray presiding.

Rosemarie was a very giving person. She and her late husband Robert felt everyone should have access to health care and often provided care free of charge to those who couldn't afford it.

Memorial contributions in Rosemarie's name are suggested to the Willamette Valley Cancer Center.



