Rose Marie Caughran 1928 - 2021

How do you put into words the fullness and impact of a life…maybe you can’t, really. It’s just something that you can only feel and experience in each moment.

Those who were lucky enough to know my grandmother, Rose Marie, knew her for so many amazing things. Her travels to over 100 countries, the thousands of trees she surely planted, the thousands of dollars she raised and donated. She lived a life unlike most. One that inspired and many aspired to. She loved her family, good food and wine, laughing and just spending time. Time is a funny thing, you feel like you have so much of and then all of a sudden you don’t. I was with her so recently I can still feel her presence and somehow, even though it feels impossible, she has embarked on her final journey. The sadness feels overwhelming, but I know I speak for all of her family when I say and promise we will go on loving each other and living every day in a way that will make you proud. -Ashlee Rose Henninger

To her family, Rose Marie was lovingly known as Grandma Library. She is survived by three daughters; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

To the community, she will be remembered as, a Librarian, The Tree Lady, The Bookmark Lady, The Lady who cleaned Main Street, and by a really great “Rose Marie” IPA brewed by the Grain Station. Please live your best life in her honor. Cheers!

Memorial contributions may be made to SMART Reading at smartreading.org or the McMinnville Public Library Foundation. Condolences can be sent c/o Suzette Shrider at 5109 S.W. Boundary Street, Portland, OR 97221.

Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later unknown date. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.