Rose Boaz-Schweinfurth - 1930 - 2019

Rose Boaz-Schweinfurth, 88, was granted her angel wings in her home on Mother’s Day, May, 12, 2019. Rose lived her life selflessly, dedicating her life to her family and husband. She lived independently because of the love and care of her eldest child, Lloyd Boaz.

Rose was born December 23, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri. At 10 years old, Rose, along with her family, took a perilous cross-country journey to work the crops in Oregon. She, along with her mom, younger sister and two brothers, settled in Dayton.

Rose eyed the love of her life, Frances, while working at Alderman Farms. Later, she caught Frances stealing flirty glimpses of his beauty in Dayton Park.

Sprinkled with Cupid's love dust, they were married in 1949. In their early years, they settled near Walnut Hill, and then Wheatland as young newlyweds. They were blessed to raise three children, Lloyd, Alan and Carol, while living in Newberg.

She was beloved and appreciated by her six grandchildren as well as numerous great-grandchildren, all of whom found Rose to be a warm, loving, generous soul. Willful and kind, Rosella touched the lives of nearly everyone lucky enough to get to know her.

Rose enjoyed hunting and fishing with her family and friends. She also loved traveling south each winter with her husband, Frances.

The couple opted to buy a small ranch outside Whiteson and remained active in the Mule Skinners Club well into retirement. They would also be seen socializing and dancing to local bluegrass music, occasionally joining in with the Old Time Fiddlers Club on weekends.

Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Hopewell Cemetery, followed by a gathering with refreshments at Hopewell Country Church.

A special thank you to her dear friend and caregiver, Ardie Cox. Her love and support brought Rose comfort and joy in her later years.

Rosella Pauline, she has given so much thoughtful love to our family. We will be chasing your selfless loving care forever. She will be so very missed.