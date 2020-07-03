Roscoe Duane Barnes 1936 - 2020

Just a closer walk with thee: loving husband and father, Roscoe Duane Barnes, left us on July 3, 2020.

Roscoe “Duane” Barnes was born January 24, 1936, in Silver City, Iowa. When he was young, his family moved to California to find work. In the early '40s they moved to Oregon to raise his two older sisters and him on a small farm outside Dayton, Oregon.

He attended first through 12th grades at Dayton schools. After graduation in 1955, he worked for a year until his high school sweetheart graduated in 1956. On July 1, 1956, he married Shirley Deibel. He then went back to work for a road construction company, running a CAT building dams. They were starting a family soon, and he wanted to settle, so he bought a house in Dayton to raise their three children. He later then started working for Darigold Creamery as a delivery driver for many years until his retirement.

Duane enjoyed working in his shop, welding or building things for family and friends. When finished, he would deliver the gift with a big smile and expect nothing in return. He worked in his shop for hours on cars, sand rails, and quad 4-wheelers. He spent a lot of time at Sand Lake on the coast, racing and hill climbing with the sand rails he built, winning trophies in the competitions.

He leaves his son, Brian Barnes of Dayton; and two daughters, Shelley Norlin of Dayton and Teresa McLeod of McMinnville. Duane had five grandchildren, Erin Barker, David Barnes and Kaylie Michael; and six great-grandchildren. Preceding him were his wife, Shirley Barnes; and two granddaughters, Crystal McLeod and Lynn Barnes.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in Dayton later this month, to be announced.

