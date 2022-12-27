Rosalind G. Turner 1930 - 2022

Rosalind G. Turner, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, died December 27, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Theodore. Rosalind was born August 21, 1930, in Lyons, Kansas. She spent her early years in Chanute and Winfield, Kansas. She attended and graduated from Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas. Prior to graduation, Rosalind married Bernard Turner in Topeka, Kansas. The couple were married in a church where Rosalind’s father, the Rev. Lloyd Griffeth, was pastor. In 1952, Rosalind and her husband moved to Berkeley, California, where he attended seminary and Rosalind taught school in Richmond. In April of 1955, their first child, a son, was born. In June of 1952, the family moved to Seattle, Washington. In Seattle, two daughters were added to the family. In 1960, the family moved to Lynnwood, Washington, where they spent 10 years. During this period of time, Rosalind got acquainted with being a librarian in an elementary school. This experience led to a library position in McMinnville, the family’s next move. This library position in the McMinnville Public Library became her life career. She retired from this career in 1994.

Rosalind had a very active retirement as she contributed to the community through three significant community organizations. She continued her interest and concern for children as she became involved with CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates. As a board member, she helped this organization develop its structure and its contributions to the children in need in the community. Her next offering was to Meals on Wheels, where she delivered meals to needy persons and became friends with many seniors. Rosalind found her next place of service at City Outreach. This organization based in a church accepts donations of clothing, housewares and furniture. These donations are put on display for people to shop. Nothing is sold, as it is all donated back to people in need.

During her retirement, Rosalind spent time traveling. She and husband visited many places in the States where they attended Elderhostel events. They also traveled to Europe, where they visited several countries.

Rosalind’s three children, Stan, Diane and Linda, were the stars in her crown. She loved them dearly. Her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren were an absolute delight to her. She was always baking cookies and other goodies for them. One specialty was “nutty buddies,” which consisted of Wheat Chex dipped in melted chocolate and dusted with powdered sugar.

People who knew her were not surprised to get birthday card and, when appropriate, a Get Well card. Sending cards and arranging flowers were activities she cherished. It helped keep her in touch with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at McMinnville First Baptist Church. Private interment was held at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum in McMinnville. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com