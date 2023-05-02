Ronald Wayne Brenden 1949 - 2026

Ronald Wayne Brenden, born October 2, 1949, in Watertown, South Dakota, passed away peacefully in his sleep — exactly the way he always said he wanted to go — on April 18, 2026, in McMinnville, Oregon.



Ron was the son of Ivan and Floriene (Lovell) Brenden, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his siblings, Ruby (Henry) Garcia and Doug Brenden. He is survived by his siblings, Judy Daleq, Curt (Sharon) Brenden, Jeff (Lori) Brenden, and Bill (Davida) Brenden.



Ron worked a wide range of manual labor jobs throughout his life, but he ultimately found his long-term home and career as a sheet metal mechanic at A‑dec, where he worked for most of his adult life. He was known for his strong work ethic, his reliability, and his willingness to take on any task. When he wasn’t working at his job, he was working to help someone else: pouring concrete, fixing plumbing, roofing, landscaping, building, repairing, or creating. Ron was a true jack of all trades, and he gave his time and labor freely, without hesitation and without expecting anything in return.



More than anything, Ron was proud of his family — and you could feel it. He married Viveca “Vicky” Sweigart on May 7, 1977, and together they built a large, blended, deeply loved family. He is survived by his wife and his children, David (Roseanna) Maples, Sonja (Steven) Smith, Paul E. Maples, Paul G. Brenden, Valerie (Jesse) Allen, and Laura (Jason) Harris.



Ron was the grandfather of 15 grandchildren and eight great‑grandchildren, all of whom he adored. His pride in them was unmistakable, and he never missed a chance to brag about them or show them off.



Ron loved playing cards (especially with family), fishing, building things, garage sales, the Beatles, and simply being with the people he loved. He was steady, funny, stubborn in the best ways, and endlessly generous. His presence filled a room, and his absence will be felt just as strongly.



We invite family and friends to join us for a Celebration of Life 1t 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2026, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com