Ronald Terrey Noble 1939 - 2024

Ronald Terrey Noble, 84, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away June 5, 2024, in Salem, Oregon. Born October 14, 1939, in Aledo, Illinois, Ronald (Ron) was the son of Herbert Gerald Noble Sr. (deceased) and Helen Terrey Noble (deceased), and brother to Nancy H. Hanna, Herbert G. Noble Jr. (deceased), and James A. Noble (deceased). Ron grew up in Rock Island, Illinois, graduating from Rock Island High School. He enjoyed church, baseball, and singing. After high school he attended Moline Community College and worked at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Ron married the love of his life, Mary Kathleen Hanson, on June 20, 1959, and they moved to Southern California. Graduating in 1965 with a degree in Chemistry from Cal State Long Beach, Ronald went to work for North American Aviation and played a vital role in the Apollo Space programs, receiving NASA's Silver Snoopy award for his contributions to flight safety.

In 1974, seeking a different environment to raise their children, Ron and Mary moved to Dallas, Oregon. After a couple of years of farming and working in a lumber mill, Ron went to work for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). In July 1982, Ron became licensed in Oregon as a Professional Civil Engineer and continued working for ODOT and serving as Chairman on several committees for the National Academy of Sciences. Ron's career spanned 21 years at the Oregon Department of Transportation. After retirement, he and Mary lived in Yuma, Arizona, and continued teaching dance before moving to McMinnville.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ron was known for his good-natured spirit, his humor, his wit, and his adventurous curiosity. He cherished his marriage to Mary Kathleen Hanson. Together, they traveled the world teaching Round Dance, a choreographed ballroom dance, and started a local dance group in Dallas, Oregon, called Rounds R Us. Ronald also had a love for baseball, trains, and music as a member of The Naturalaires quartet.

Ron's life was anchored in his deep love for God, which he expressed through his faith, and love for his family and friends.

Ron's legacy is one of dedication and excellence, leaving behind a loving family: his wife Mary Noble; their five children, Ron (Sue) Noble, Kathi (Brad) Lewis, John (Kristyn) Noble, Jim (Barb) Noble, and Judy (Joel) Badie; along with 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Praise Church in McMinnville.

