Ronald Eugene Shields 1934 - 2024

Ronald Eugene Shields, age 89, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon. Born October 6, 1934, in Millinocket, Maine, Ronald was the son of Lyndon and Margaret Shields. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley (Shields) Vincent.



Ron was a devoted husband to Margaret Emily (Forrester) Shields, sharing over 63 years of marriage. He was a loving father to his children, Lynda, Harold (daughter-in-law, Tonya), and Peter (daughter-in-law, Wen-Juang); and adored grandfather to Dylan, Ethan, Brady, and Evan.



A dedicated educator, Ron's passion for music led him to a career teaching high school, junior high, and elementary band. He earned both a bachelor's and a master's degree in Music Education from Washington State University. During retirement, Ron and Margaret moved to McMinnville in 2005, and later became members of McMinnville Cooperative Ministries.



In his leisure time, Ron enjoyed attending Oregon Symphony concerts with Margaret. He also pursued interests in woodworking, playing the clarinet and flute and, in his younger years, running. He also found joy in walking, golfing, birdwatching, and spending quality time with his family, including his grandchildren.



Known for his kindness and generosity, Ron was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. June 8, 2024, at The Manor at Hillside Retirement Community in McMinnville.