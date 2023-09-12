September 12, 2023 Tweet

Rollover crash results in DUII citation

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30. Renee Elizabeth Webster, 26, of McMinnville, was driving a Honda Accord passenger car eastbound on Burnett when she struck a small parked box trailer, according to police.

The impact caused her vehicle to roll onto its top. She was the lone occupant and self-extricated after McMinnville Fire District personnel arrived. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Webster was transported by ambulance to Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Prior to being taken to the hospital, medical personnel observed indications of possible impairment. An officer contacted Webster at the hospital, made observations of impairment and she was cited for DUII. A search warrant was served to obtain a blood sample that will be sent to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for testing.

It’s unknown how fast Webster was traveling at the time. The posted speed limit on Burnett Road is 25 miles per hour.