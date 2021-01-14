Roisin Mary (Coyle) Marcy 1941-2021

In loving memory of Roisin Mary Marcy, nee Coyle, who passed away January 14, 2021, after a long illness under the loving care of Rock of Ages Mennonite Home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was the beloved wife of the late Freeman Marcy and is survived by her sons, Freeman Brian and Clare of Gaston, Oregon, and Dara Owen and Tyrees; as well as her three grandsons, Samuel, Walt and Henry of Tacoma, Washington. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Hugh; she is deeply regretted by brothers, Tony and Peter; sisters, Eithne and Eveleen; brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and her wider family and friends.

Roisin was born July 4 1941, to the late Hugh and Greta Coyle of Lansdowne Road, Dublin, Ireland. She was the eldest daughter of seven children and took her role as the elder sister seriously. Roisin was known to her family and friends for having incredible strength and bravery in adversity in her battle with multiple sclerosis. She was a pillar of joy with a beautiful smile that attracted many suitors in her younger years. Her sister, Eveleen, recalls Roisin to "‘have a quick turn of phrase, was great fun and had a heart of gold." She was a skilled tailor, cook and baker. Sisters Eithne and Eveleen recall Roisin attending a boarding school. After her first exposure to nuns, strict rules and regulations, Roisin sought out the nearest town and caught a bus back to Dublin to return to her family. The importance of family resonated throughout her life.

Roisin was a voracious reader with a particular interest in history. In school, she took nine subjects with six honors, including Math. Unfortunately, she failed in her studies of the Irish language, preventing her from entering Trinity College. She lived in France for a year and spoke fluent French. Soon thereafter, Roisin became a flight attendant for Aer Lingus, at that time a prestigious and well-paying job for a young woman from Ireland. During her tenure, she met Freeman Marcy, an airline pilot and former U.S. Navy pilot. They wed on February 6, 1968.

Roisin and Freeman Marcy moved to Camarillo, California, and they raised their sons, Brian and Dara, in a tight-knit neighborhood. Roisin attended St. Mary Magdalen Church and, as a devout Catholic, assisted in numerous community service projects. Judy Nyhan Allen, a lifelong friend, recalls Roisin "was mad about her boys," spending time baking cookies and her famous soufflé. Upon the passing of her loving husband in 2004, Roisin moved to Napa Valley to be near her son, Brian, and daughter-in-law, Clare. She then followed them to McMinnville in 2006, where she settled at the Rock of Ages Mennonite Home. She hosted numerous family visits through the years.

In McMinnville, Roisin soon met Shelley Gowell, and they became fast dear friends who shared a love for reading, flowers, and a good cup of Irish tea. Shelley and Roisin spent hours wandering the foot paths of Rock of Ages and exploring McMinnville. Shelley was devoted to Roisin in her final years of life.

Roisin will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska. There will be no funeral at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of Roisin Marcy.