Roger Niehus 1941 - 2025

A lifelong resident of McMinnville, Oregon, Roger Edward Niehus was born February 3, 1941, to Ralph and Maxine (Ferris) Niehus. He and his brothers, Richard, Gary, Jim, and Mike, lived on a Baker Creek Road farm seven miles west of McMinnville and learned lessons about honest hard work that they carried all their lives. Roger passed April 5, 2025.

Roger graduated from McMinnville High School in 1960, in the original era of “drag the gut." His “cherry” red 1960 Chevy Impala was one of the finest cars in town. This car was the genesis of his passion for cars. He wore out the pages of "Car & Driver" and "Motor Trend" looking for his next new car.

Roger married Toni Sitton in 1965, and they had one daughter, Lisa. Years later, he married Katherine Jensen, who passed away in 2001. They had one son, Jason. He then married Sheila Proctor Willsey; they divorced in 2007.

Following high school, Roger joined the Oregon National Guard in 1960 and retired as a Staff Sergeant in February of 2001. Ezra Koch hired Roger for City Sanitary Service, where he worked until he joined McMinnville City Water & Light in 1968. He retired in 1998 with 30 years of service. In retirement, he drove school bus and delivered Meals-on-Wheels for the Senior Center.

Roger was a sports aficionado: He carefully studied stats on his favorite teams and sports figures. Favorites included the Oakland Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners. His all-time favorite players were Mickey Mantle of the New York Yankees and Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics. Another favorite event was the Kentucky Derby. He was always ready to head to the casino so he could place his sports bets, enjoying many trips to Nevada and Oregon casinos. Riding the McMinnville Elks bus to Reno was always a special event. He enjoyed his Harley- Davidson motorcycles along with his many cars. Roger loved reading history and trivia facts.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Lisa Mertz; and son, Jason Niehus (Erica); brothers, Gary (Lyla), Jim (Helen), and Mike (Debby); and grandsons, Ryan Smith (Shawna), and Mike Fite (Laura).

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 21, 2025, at St. James Catholic Church.

Donations may be made to Meals-on-Wheels of Yamhill County or Bristol Hospice, 12550 S.E. 93rd Ave. Suite 200, Clackamas, OR 97015. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.