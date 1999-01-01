Roelie Goddik 1936 - 2022

June 2nd, 1936, Anna and Ove Hansen welcomed a baby girl

On their small farm in Denmark, Roelie’s life began to unfurl

An older and younger brother made the family complete

Siblings with which to explore, work and compete

Growing up with cows, pigs, chickens, oh my

But horses were the favorite by far

Work horses, Hanni and Boy, went from field to show

Representing Denmark against Sweden they were good to go

An accomplished equestrian throughout her days

Roelie continued riding well into her eighth decade

A summer was spent in Switzerland making hay for the cows

Trips to Friesland to visit family, still more cows!

After seven years of school, to an office Roelie went

But that was not the life she was meant to spend

Instead, rural life beckoned, and she trained at culinary school

Learning how to cook for a crowd and the household to rule

That was just who Johannes needed as a new, young farmer

He asked his neighbor’s daughter to help, promising not to harm her

Instead, seventeen days later an engagement; after three months the wedding

Together they forged the path they were heading

They worked long, hard days and success did not come light

Taking turns driving tractor as they worked through the night

Two boys soon followed, then another boy and a girl

Life was full and busy, it was all a whirl

Then tragedy struck and time stood still

Son, Peter, died and left a void to fill

Another daughter was born and life became less of a fight

Still the sorrow was carried, a prayer whispered each night

Roelie’s caring came easy and soothed many a soul

Their home was a refuge without judgement or scold

The door always open, plenty of food to feed one more

Kindness to others was ingrained at the core

Speaking Danish, English, German, Frisian or Dutch

Greeting visitors in their native tongue, a welcoming touch

Roelie’s cultural side was nurtured and fulfilling

With community theater, lecture series and always lots of singing

Songs were created and shared for every occasion

Perhaps a birthday, a wedding or maybe graduation

A gifted writer, though a passion never fully pursued

She penned articles to the paper that were eagerly perused

Then in ’84 the move to Oregon, to a new farm, a new start

And Roelie participated with all her heart

Master gardener, garden club, Unity club, Women for Ag and more

New connections, friendships and lives came to the fore

A woman of deep quiet faith, her life one of service to Christ

Many roles in the church, to each she brought light

At church each new member was invited home for a meal

To meet other members and a warm welcome to feel

Roelie loved the farm by the river with a view of Mt. Hood

Dinners by the Willamette, enjoying wildlife, a peaceful mood

With Johannes she traveled to many a foreign shore

But eagerly returned to her family whom she did adore

Roelie loved her grandkids and visits were spent

Kneading dough, eating bread and enjoying the scent

Many a book was read while sitting in her lap

Together exploring what their lives might have on tap

Married early but over sixty-six years it endured

Celebrated with flowers each month as their love matured

It all came to an end on August 6th in the morn,

As Roelie quietly slipped away, leaving us to mourn



Roelie will be missed forever by her husband, Johannes; their four children and their families.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries.



In lieu of flowers, any donations may be directed to the scholarship fund of Yamhill County Women for Agriculture, P.O. Box 101, Dayton, OR 97114. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.