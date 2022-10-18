Robert W. West Jr. 1944 - 2022

Robert (Bob) West Jr. went to be with his Lord on October 18, 2022.

Robert was born to Jean and Robert West in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, later moving to Youngstown, Ohio, where he graduated high school in 1962. He joined the US Air Force and served three tours in Vietnam. He acquired his engineering degree From OIT and worked for Carrier Corporation as a building engineer, eventually settling in Oregon.

Robert was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted, loving man who always took care of those who were blessed to be in his life. He is survived by his wife, Gwen; daughters, Nancy and Norma; son Christopher; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grand-children; and two great-great grandchildren.

Robert enjoyed fishing and never turned down a good barbeque.

A service is scheduled at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at Macy & Son Funeral Home, with graveside service to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 7961 OR-99W, McMinnville, Oregon.

A memorial gathering to share memories and laughter with Bob's favorite BBQ and fixins will follow the graveside service at approximately 3 p.m. at Dayton First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com