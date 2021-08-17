Robert Olen Hammons 1939 - 2021

Robert Olen Hammons, born September 21, 1939, in Gervais, Oregon, passed away August 17, 2021, at home in Tracy, California.

Bob spent his final weeks exactly the way he wanted to: sharing a lifetime of funny and meaningful stories with friends and family. Some of his favorites tales concerned his early years in rural Oregon, a time of washtub bathing (once per week, whether you needed it or not), harvesting hops, irrigating corn, hunting and fishing for supper, logging to make ends meet, making mischief and making do.

Later stories featured Bob’s military service (and hijinks) in the U.S. Navy. He was a patriot; tales of secretly feeding the entire ship’s supply of store-bought bread to the seagulls so the cook could start baking homemade bread ASAP cannot tarnish Bob’s pride and honor in serving his country as a radarman on the USS Laws. At age 82, Bob centered many of his stories on family and friends, who remember Bob as a role model; a handsome, accomplished uncle; a Raider’s fan; a car enthusiast; a fun bowling partner, a loyal friend; a generous husband; an affectionate father; and the grandfather with the best silly face game in town.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lana; daughters, Lori, Cindi and Joy; son, Troy; grandchildren, Travis, Tyler, Kyle, Jennifer, Heather, Kayleigh, Nicole and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Josephine and William; and his oldest friends, Gene LaBonte and Rollie Shandy. The greatest comfort to Bob in his final days was faith that he would be with God and that he would be reunited with his mother, Pearl, brother, Loma, and sisters, Helen, Ginger and Dolores.

A memorial will be held at 10:30 a.m. October 10, 2021, at Lakeside Chapel in the San Joaquin River Club, 30000 Kasson Rd. Tracy CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org).