Robert Lee Whitehead 1966 - 2021

Robert Lee Whitehead, 55, passed peacefully on April 19, 2021. He is survived by his mother; two brothers; and many extended family members and friends.

He was born February 9, 1966, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Floyd and Ellen Whitehead.

Robert enjoyed the outdoor activities of the Willamette Valley. He liked anything to do with fishing and hunting sports.

The family asks any memorial donations made in Robert’s name to the cancer research organization of your choice, such as the American Cancer Society.