Robert L. Thornburg 1947 - 2025

Robert Leroy Thornburg’s artistic life began on July 19, 1947, in Newberg, Oregon. His mother and father, Esther and Hershel Thornburg, moved the family to Coldwater, Kansas, then Friendswood, Texas, and the Republic of Formosa before returning to Newberg when Robert entered seventh grade.



Throughout middle school and high school, Bob excelled in music and sports. He played trumpet in the school band and various ensembles. He also played football, golf, and wrestled. He was also involved in student government, and served as Junior Class president and student body vice president.



After Bob graduated from high school, his music skills earned him a place in the Continentals, a young adult choir and orchestra that performed throughout Europe. When the Continentals’ tour ended, Bob could not put down his trumpet. He was then accepted as the youngest member of the professional orchestra and choir, Thurlow Spur and the Spurlows.



Following the season of performing around the United States, Bob returned to Newberg and entered George Fox College, where he was the outstanding trumpet player. After graduating in 1971, he continued his education, earning a degree in Physical Therapy at Northwestern University in Chicago. For the next 48 years, he worked as a physical therapist at OHSU, St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, and at his own practice in Sheridan.



Throughout his career in physical therapy, music remained an important part of Bob’s life. He loved all genres of instrumental and vocal music, from jazz to gospel, classical to country, opera to classic rock. His trumpet was an extension of his soul. He played every day. His neighbors could hear his front porch concerts, and downtown Sheridan was often treated to his street serenades. He also played with the Frank Messina Band, 99 West, the Little Big Band and Freddy & The Stump Jumpers.



Robert also enjoyed a variety of other interests and activities. He loved cars, motorcycles, and all things rodeo, He once rode a bull in the Pendleton Roundup. Additionally, he served as a volunteer for the police departments in Pendleton and McMinnville.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Anne Roberts.

He is survived by his daughter, Kayla (Mark) Miett; grandchildren, Meadow and JJ Miett of Windsor, Colorado; his foster daughter, Cassie Duncan of Sheridan; and his brother, Lon (Ronda) Thornburg of Meacham, Oregon.



In Robert’s last years, he found peace and contentment in his life, and was deeply grateful for the grace of God.