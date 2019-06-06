Robert Hayes Terry Sr. - 1929 - 2019

A celebration of life for Robert Hayes Terry Sr., age 90, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at West Chehalem Friends Church, Newberg, with a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. the same day at Willamette National Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville. Robert passed away May 30, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born February 28, 1929, in Edwards, Colorado, to Robert and Althea Terry.

Robert was married to Mary for 57 years. He spent the last years of his life close to home in Newberg, surrounded by family and friends. The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for the excellent care provided to Robert and the family.

Robert is survived by his wife, Mary; sister, Violet; brother, John; children, Deborah, Dollie, Ralph and Roy; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Junior.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com