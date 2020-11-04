Robert Earl Rankin 1938 - 2020

Robert Earl "Bob" Rankin, 82, was born June 15, 1938, in Los Angeles, California. He passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He and his wife lived in a home that was over 100 years old; his favorite car (the Ford Model T) was over 100 years old, and he still used a rotary telephone!

Bob, the oldest of five siblings, was preceded in death by his parents, Robert P. Rankin of Chillicothe, Texas, and Mary L. Rankin of Los Angeles. Bob married Marietta June 18, 1966. He graduated from Eugene High School in 1956, and during those years he worked for his father’s service stations, including Richfield service station at Seventh and Highway 99, and Time service station at Thirteenth and Lawrence in Eugene. He received a degree in surveying from Oregon Technical Institute in 1964. Bob worked for the Railroad Express in Eugene and Coos Bay, followed by the Forest Service in Oakridge, Oregon, in 1961 and 1962.

Bob participated in surveying for a dam in Wenatchee, Washington, called “Rocky Reach.” He was the city surveyor for Dallas, Oregon, from 1966 to 1969, where he also volunteered as a firefighter. Bob then served as the city surveyor for McMinnville, Oregon, for 27 years. Bob also volunteered in the McMinnville Police Reserve and obtained the title of Captain. Throughout his life, Bob was known for his handlebar mustache; when the McMinnville Police Reserve changed their policy and required shaved facial hair, he quit!

After retirement, Bob enjoyed surveying, researching family genealogy, including traveling to cemeteries and confirming their location and placing markers if none were present. He also enjoyed restoring and completing endurance runs in Model T Fords. Bob was a member of the professional land surveyors of Oregon and the Rose City Model T Club. He volunteered as the editor for the Rose City Times Newsletter for 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marietta; and his two daughters, Diana and Erika. Bob is also survived by his siblings, Patricia (Eugene, Oregon), Donald (Pleasant Hill, California), James (Warrenton, Oregon), and Mary (Troutdale, Oregon). No service is planned.

