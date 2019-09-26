September 26, 2019 Tweet

Robert E. Nugent 1940-2019

Robert (Bob) E. Nugent, 79, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, after a long battle with emphysema. Robert was born January 3, 1940, son of Paul and Velma (Benham) Nugent, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bob graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids with the class of 1957. Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and served with the 97th Air Refueling Squadron (KC-97G).

After the service, he reunited with buddies Dick W. and Kenny M. Bob relocated to sunny Southern California during the wild times of the 1960s and '70s. He was employed with H.R. Textron in Sylmar, California, for 30 years as a lead CNC machinist. He and friends hustled pool tournaments in the Los Angeles area and took away so many trophies that he would just give them away. With his first wife, Bobby (divorced), he had two wonderful twin daughters, Debbie and Diane. With this marriage, he also became a stepdad to son Chuck Steel. Some of the special places he went with Debbie and Diane were to San Francisco, the Queen Mary, and to Iowa for family visits.

He then met second wife Thea, and through this union became stepdad to daughter Corrina “Corky." Bob and Thea were married for 28 years, until her death in 2015. He really enjoyed playing pool, table tennis, bowling, etc., and was referred to as a king of leisure sports, with a fancy for classic cars, casinos and, of course, Budweiser beer.

Bob was a proud member of the American Legion Post #21 in McMinnville, Oregon. Bob loved to travel; after retirement, he purchased an RV and traveled the United States. In the last few years, Bob had made him home in Amity, Oregon. We were fortunate to have his son-in-law Charlie to take such great care of him.

Bob was preceded in death by his twin brother William (Bill) Nugent, parents Paul and Velma Nugent, wife Thea Nugent and stepdaughter Corky McClean. He is survived by his younger brother Richard (Rick) and wife Deb Nugent of Vinton, Iowa; his daughters Debbie (Charlie) Smith and Diane (Dave) Holder of Arizona; son-in-law Charlie McClean of Amity; and stepson Chuck Steel. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Amanda, Nathan, David Jr., Jennifer, Elijah and Shealyn; five great-grandchildren, Tatum, Karter, Sophie, Nathan Jr. and Jaxson; and niece Rachel.

Bob was a man of many noble qualities; we all learned many things from him. He will be remembered forever. We will always miss his saying to us at the end of a conversation or note, “Hang in there." A celebration of life internment service will be scheduled at a later time at Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery in McMinnville.