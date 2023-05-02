Robert Cooper Toth 1964 - 2025

Robert Cooper Toth possessed a magnetic spirit that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Charismatic, kind, and full of energy, people naturally gravitated toward him. He had a remarkable way of making others feel seen, heard, and valued, and his presence

remains indelibly etched in the hearts of all those who knew him.

A talented and gifted musician, Rob found joy in sharing his love of music. Whether singing, playing guitar, piano, drums, his musicality filled every room with warmth and life. More than anything, it was his Iightheartedness, his innate charm, and his ability to connect with people that truly defined him.

In 1982, he graduated from McMinnville High School, where he formed enduring friendships and left a meaningful mark on his classmates and community.

He will be remembered with love by his parents, Les and Kathleen Toth; his siblings, Heather Hoskinson (Trevor), Heidi Toth, and

David Toth (Morgan); his children, Austin Toth, Alexandria Toth, Nicole Blasing, and Jesse Glanz; and his former wife and lifelong

friend, Darci Toth-Ridgway. Rob also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends whose lives were brightened

by his kindness and humor.

Though his time with us feels too short, Rob's legacy of love, laughter, and connection endures. His memory will forever be cherished, and he will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest easy, Rob. Your spirit lives on in every melody, every memory, and soul you touched.

Rob's Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the Toth Toy Barn, 2700 N.W. Pinehurst Dr., McMinnville.