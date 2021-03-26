Robert Bowman (Gramps) 1933 - 2021

Robert O. Bowman passed away peacefully March 26, 2021, at Salem Hospital, at the age of 87.

Robert (Bob) was born August 19, 1933, in Dallas, Oregon, to parents Tom and LaVerne Bowman. The youngest of four siblings, he attended Dallas High School, where he met his wife, Virginia McElroy (Granny). They were married March 21, 1953, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and just recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.

Bob and Virginia spent their first year together in Cheyenne, where he was stationed in the Air Force. He was deployed to Korea for a year, where he worked as a machinist, at which time Virginia returned to their hometown of Dallas. After his deployment, they made their home in Austin, Texas, where he was stationed for three years.

Bob and Virginia moved back to Oregon after his time in the service and made their home in Sheridan. He spent many years as a log truck driver, as well as many other professions working for local companies.

Bob, lovingly known as Gramps, leaves behind his wife, Virginia, and his two daughters, Debbie Thissell of Sheridan, and Vickie Bowman of Dallas. Bob was preceded in death by their son, Robert J. Bowman (Bo). In addition to his daughters, Bob is survived by his grandchildren, Jeff Bowman, Jason Bowman, Jerry Bowman, Brad Nichol, Brent Nichol and Jamie McGill. Bob and Virginia have 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. They were also foster grandparents to countless teenage boys over the span of 20 years.

The Bowman home has always been a gathering place for family and friends to come and find a warm meal and to share stories. All the Bowman children and grandchildren found a second home, endless chores and the best life lessons learned at Gramp’s and Granny’s. The blessings of hard work around the farm, time spent in Gramp’s shop, and the value of family time will be Bob’s lasting legacy.

Bob loved tending a garden and his apple orchard. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family as well as camping with Virginia. Bob was most often found in his shop machining old engine parts or teaching his family how to work on cars. His shop was often a gathering place for all who stopped by.

Bob will be missed by so many, but the biggest loss is felt by his loving wife and best friend, Virginia. As the family surrounds her with love, we ask that you send your condolences to Macy & Son Funeral Home.

Bob will be buried at Ballston Cemetery.