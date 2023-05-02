Robert "Bob" Suchy 1956 - 2024

Robert Suchy passed away February 19, 2024. He was born in 1956 and raised in Ketchikan, Alaska, and made his journey to McMinnville, Oregon, to attend Linfield College. After graduating from there, he continued his studies at Lewis & Clark School of Law, which laid the foundation for his career as a defense attorney for indigent clients.



Bob was fierce defender of individual rights, primarily representing indigent clients throughout his legal career. He loved being a court-appointed attorney and helping disadvantaged people take on an often cruel and unforgiving system.



Bob was known for his quick wit and humor--and for being a bit crass at times. But beneath that exterior was a man who believed in second chances and that people should not be defined by their past missteps. Bob was always able to find the good in others.



Beyond the courtroom, Bob gave back to the community by volunteering on the boards of McMinnville Montessori School and the Champion Team.



In addition to his professional and volunteer work, Bob was devoted to his family and his pack of Shelties. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Shari; their five children, Ted, Scott, Kali (Ryan), Alex, and Jessica (Collin); and their six grandchildren, Josi, ZsaZsa, Auzzie, Aiyana, Addison, and Aurora.



A celebration of life for Bob's family and friends will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20. 2024, at Golden Valley Brew Pub in McMinnville.