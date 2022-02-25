Robert "Bob" Baker 1925 - 2022

Robert "Bob" Baker was born in Macoupin County, Ilinois, to Frank Baker and Marion Fleming Baker.

He was known as a lumberjack, a WWII soldier, a devout Christian, and a BIOLA graduate, where he developed a love for Bible study and teaching. At BIOLA, he found Doris Baker, his perfect partner for 68 years. Together they ministered in Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and New Mexico.

He was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church and Baker Creek Community Church. He passed his love for music on to his daughters, Betty and Bonny.

Bob is survived by his sister, Martha (age 100); his brother T.A. Baker; his wife; daughters; and grandson, Rej.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his half-brother, Hobart Wood; and his sister, Mary Baker Borden.

No services will be held at this time.