Robert and Bonnie Bishop

Robert “Bob” Bishop passed away February 19, 2021; not long afterward, Bonnie Bishop joined him on March 16, 2021. They met by chance at a dance in Nebraska and, as they would say, went on dancing together for the next 65 years. Bob and Bonnie were married July 24, 1955.

Not often does a couple like Bob and Bonnie come along. They were a force of nature. Bigger than life in life, they left an equally large legacy in the wake at their passing. Starting off as a young couple and using the GI bill to get Bob a college degree, they quickly grew to a family of four, with Bob as a teacher and coach in a mid-sized Nebraska town. Moving to Oregon in 1968, they added two more kids before they settled in Willamina to raise their family. They leave behind six children, Brian and his wife Vikki Bishop, Bobbi and her husband John DeVorss, Brenda and her husband Barry Wilson, Brad Bishop, Becki and her husband Tom Hall, and Brett and his wife Jennifer Bishop; they were blessed with 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Both Bob and Bonnie worked hard to provide a good home for their family. Bob taught and coached in Warrenton, Clatskanie and finally settled in Willamina, where he taught and coached for the next 35 years until retiring in 1998. He was most noted for his coaching in wrestling, cross country, and track. Bob was later inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for coaches. Bonnie, in her early career, taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Nebraska. Throughout her career, she worked several different jobs but spent most of her time at Boise Cascade, putting in 25 years until she retired in 1999. Bonnie had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the piano. Her love of music started at a young age, as her father played in a polka band. Bob and Bonnie as parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were always the biggest supporters of each member of their growing family. Bob and Bonnie knew no strangers; no matter where they went, they made new friends.

After retirement, they traveled the world together. They treasured the big family get-togethers. Family, to Bob and Bonnie, was EVERYTHING! As strong as their love for their family was their deep love for each other.

Their love and pride in their family was always evident, and their priority and focus was always "family." Always supportive, dedicated, and with unconditional love, to say they will be deeply and dearly missed barely hits the mark. They will be missed by many, loved by all, and hold a special place in all our hearts.

Their celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Willamina School gymnasium.