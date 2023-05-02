Robert A. Kuntz 1947 - 2024

Robert A. Kuntz passed away at home, peacefully in his sleep, on June 17, 2024. Robert was born December 22, 1947, in Mobridge, South Dakota, to Phillip and Frances (Fischer) Kuntz. They moved to Tekoa, Washington, to join relatives.

Robert graduated in 1955 from Tekoa High School. A few years after graduation, he married Connie Kern and subsequently joined the U.S. Army, where he became an Electronics Instructor. Their two sons, Karl and Kraig, were born in the Army hospital at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.

His jobs were almost always connected with the military in some fashion, most notably at Kwajalein Atoll Missile Range (Army); Vandenburg Air Force Base; Mount Haleakala Observatory; SR71 Spy Plane Base, Kadena, Okinawa; Area 51 Edwards Air Force Base; Pearl Harbor and Rota, Spain (Navy). He also lived onboard a U.S. Navy vessel for a few months.

After retiring, he returned to Tekoa to care for his mother. He reunited with childhood friend Margaret Bowen in Yamhill years later, where they lived happily for the remainder of his life.

Robert is survived by Margaret Bowen; Karl and Kraig Kuntz; five granddaughters; two grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and seven great-grandsons.