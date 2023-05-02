Robert (Pete) McMillan 1949 - 2024

Robert Pete McMillan, 75, left this earth on Sunday, September 29, 2024. The youngest of three children, he was born in Portland, Oregon, in April of 1949 to John and Helen (Cofer) McMillan.

Pete spent most of his life in the area of McMinnville, Oregon. He had a wonderful childhood full of adventure in Willamina. His father owned and operated the McMillan Shingle Mill in Grand Ronde for many years, and later ran an indoor mini-golf course in Willamina where Pete and his brother Bill helped out.

Pete graduated from McMinnville High School and then joined the Air Force. He was a Protective Equipment Specialist and was stationed at Travis A.F.B. in California. After discharge, he returned to Oregon.

Pete worked in many trades over the years, from real estate agent, cabinet builder at Rex Mobile Homes, production at Smith Pies, an ice cream shop proprietor and, lastly, retiring from sales at the Freelin-Wade Company.

Pete loved family and friends. In earlier years, he was an avid fisherman, loved football, BBQ, gardening, and the outdoors. He was a history buff, eager to learn, and loved seeking his family roots on Ancestry.

Pete is survived by his current wife, Barbara McMillan; his daughter, Angela Failla; and son, Jason McMillan (Michelle). He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen McMillan; brother, William McMillan; his son, Jeffrey McMillan; and late wife, Linda (Clay) McMillan.

Pete was much loved, and his mischievous humor will be greatly missed. May he enjoy the happy fishing grounds of his afterlife.

No services at this time. There will be a future Celebration of Life for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the American Kidney Fund.

