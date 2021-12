Robert (Bob) Simonis 1959 - 2021

Bob Simonis, beloved husband of Sylvia, father of four and grandfather of nine, will be remembered and celebrated in services at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7200 Northwest Pike Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148. ALL are welcome to attend. Bishop Michael Markham presiding and conducting.