By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • December 3, 2024 Tweet

Rink opening date skates by

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Revelers visit lighted booths at the Glide and Gather Holiday Market, which features several local vendors offering wreaths, gift items, food and beverages, including hot cocoa. Although the ice skating rink had not yet been assembled for use, the market was open for business over the weekend. Chamber of Commerce officials said the market and the rink will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22 on the Oregon Mutual parking lot at Fourth and Baker streets.

McMinnville’s new holiday market opened Friday following the parade and tree lighting downtown, but the big attraction, an ice skating rink, is still to come.

Literally still to come: the pieces of the rink had not yet arrived in time for the planned opening on Thanksgiving weekend.

John Olson, president and CEO of the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce, said he was disappointed. He said the delay was caused by shipping problems related to weather.

But he was optimistic that the rink would be set up in time for the coming weekend.

The parts were in Seattle Monday morning, he said, and should be trucked to McMinnville that afternoon or Tuesday. After that, he said, volunteers would put together the big panels of polymer that make up the rink.

“They fit together like a giant dance floor,” he said.

That will allow the rink to open on its regular schedule, 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22. Skating costs $10.

The holiday market is open the same hours, with food, crafts and decorative items. McMinnville High School Grad Night, for instance, is selling wreaths.

Even though the skating rink didn’t open as planned, the holiday market went well, Olson said. “We had a fantastic time at the market,” he said.

Not all the vendors agreed.

“Kinda disappointed we paid $250 and no ice rink,” one wrote on the Chamber Facebook page, where the rink delay was mentioned. “I know it’s not your fault, but this is disappointing as I and I am sure other vendors have put hard-earned money into this to have the main event be open for sales.”

The Glide and Gather attraction is organized by the Chamber and sponsored by the News-Register and other businesses.

Additional volunteers are needed to help with both the market and the ice rink, including setting up the rink. To volunteer, go to the Chamber website, mcminnville.org.