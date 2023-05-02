Ricky "Rick" Simpson 1954 - 2024

Ricky “Rick” Simpson was born December 24, 1954, to James and Arlene Simpson. He passed away peacefully February 23, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones, after a long battle with cancer.

He loved to collect old coins, play his guitar, go to the beach and spend time with his favorite little buddy, Cody. He was a truck driver for many years working for Maben, and Eddy trucking out of Willamina. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Wanda Everett- Simpson; three kids; three brothers; three sisters; several grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews, who all loved him and will miss him dearly.

There will be a celebration of life at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Encounter Church in Canyonville, Oregon, where he attended for many years. His family welcomes everyone who knew and loved him to join them in celebrating his life and remembering what an amazing man he was.