Rick Krohn 1952 - 2024

Rick Krohn, age 71, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Rick was born November 3, 1952, in Portland, Oregon, to Grace and Frederick Krohn. He graduated from Newberg High School and later attended Portland Community College. He grew up helping with the family appliance business and learning to repair things, which naturally led to fixing his own cars and developing a passion for hot rods and muscle cars. He worked as a machinist for Freightliner Corporation, and was later approached by a family friend to operate their service station in Carlton, Oregon. After several years of running the service station, Rick went into business with a family member and opened an import auto parts store in McMinnville. Eventually, he took a position as truck shop manager with a local helicopter company, where his work ethic and extensive mechanical knowledge were quickly recognized. He later became the Director of Operations, which led to purchasing the company that he ran for over 20 years, before retiring in 2019.

In 1971, Rick met his high school sweetheart, Leslie; they enjoyed 53 wonderful years together. He loved to talk and crack jokes; he was avid reader. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, and driving his muscle cars.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie; son, Noah; and sister, Marty.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled Veterans of America or Homeward Bound Pets.

Rick will be remembered for his kind heart, love of life, and unwavering devotion to his family.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.